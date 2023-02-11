Hungarian President Katalin Nowak: Budapest insists on an early end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

According to TASS , Hungary is in favor of an early end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by Hungarian President Katalin Novak in an interview with Portfolio. Novak is pushing for a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution.

At the same time, Katalin Nowak noted that Hungary is forced to think about how it will continue to build relations with both countries.

In addition, the Hungarian president believes that Europe is now doubly dependent – on the United States in terms of military security, and on Russia – in terms of energy security.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.