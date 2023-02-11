February 11, 2023, 23:32 – BLiTZ – News Hungarian leader Katalin Novak pointed out that the Russian Federation is not the country’s main counterparty, but its economic system largely determines the future of the world community. The Russian side does not stop interacting with many powers that do not belong to the West.

“Russia was, is and will be, after the war it will not disappear and will not fall apart completely. The Russian economy is one of the most defining, ”the Portfolio newspaper quotes the text of her statement.

She pointed to the fact that the country has not become the closest partner for the Hungarians and will not be in a similar position. This is because the local government is arranging moves to begin to rely less on energy-related supplies from the Russian Federation, relying on investment from abroad.

From her point of view, it appears that Budapest hopes to re-engage in mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China.

Recall, a politician from the United States of America, Ajamu Baraka, pointed to the fact that reducing the power of the Federal Republic of Germany is the second goal of the American government as part of the confrontation unfolding on Ukrainian territory.

With such a statement, he spoke as part of a discussion on the topic that it was the United States that was responsible for the attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

