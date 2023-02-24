Hungary defended the inviolability of the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation from EU sanctions

The tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union did not affect the nuclear industry. The inviolability of the sector was ensured by the voice of Hungary, which was announced on Friday, February 24, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Peter Szijjártó.

As the diplomat pointed out, Budapest sharply objected to the proposal to impose restrictions on the nuclear sphere of the Russian Federation, as opposed to the partner countries in the bloc, which were strenuously seeking the implementation of the initiative. The Hungarian side has clearly indicated the unacceptability of such a decision, which is dictated by the national interests of the state.

“If we fail to continue construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant, then we will lose most of the guarantees of our long-term energy security. I think that energy should be completely excluded from the sanctions, given the fact that energy is a physical problem that has nothing to do with politics or ideology,” Szijjártó said in an interview with “RIA News“.

Earlier, on February 22, Reuters sources reported a failed attempt by EU member states to agree on a tenth package of sanctions against Russia. According to informants, the reason was the disagreement between partners on rubber and the transfer of Russian assets.

In the light of recent geopolitical upheavals, expressed in anti-Russian sanctions, as well as inflation and the energy crisis as side effects of restrictions, Budapest consistently defends its position on restrictive measures, which differs from the views of most European states.

So, back on February 16, Peter Szijjarto guaranteed that Budapest would reject any EU sanctions against Russian oil supplies and contacts with the Russian Federation in the nuclear industry. Prior to that, on January 27, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that any attempt to impose restrictions on Russian nuclear power would be vetoed by Hungary.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.