Hunter Biden texts his uncle, ‘the money is all gone’

Hunter Biden reportedly reached out to his uncle, James Biden, in December 2018, expressing his financial difficulties and the need for assistance from his father. According to text messages obtained from an IRS whistleblower, Hunter Biden informed James Biden that he was unable to cover alimony payments, as reported by the Daily Mail.

On December 29, 2018, Hunter sent a series of text messages, stating, “I can work when I’m in NYC all day every day for the next three months from 8-12”. However, he added that he couldn’t afford alimony, tuition, or basic living expenses without his father’s help. He mentioned that he was essentially out of money and that he could potentially make it up in 15 to 20 days, but his father had made it clear that he wouldn’t pay alimony because of his mother’s stance.

The text messages also revealed discussions about Hunter’s living situation after his relationship with Hallie Biden, his sister-in-law, ended. He considered moving into his father’s Delaware mansion. James Biden responded, suggesting that it could work and that they needed several months of his father’s help for the plan to succeed.

These revelations are part of a broader set of documents released by the House Ways and Means Committee, based on information provided by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley. These documents raise further questions about the Bidens and their financial dealings. Some of the key revelations include:

Hunter Biden and James Biden’s involvement in attempting to help a Chinese firm, CEFC, purchase a US liquid natural gas facility in Louisiana, with knowledge of its connection to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

IRS public affairs officer Justin Cole’s report on conversations between a CNN producer and Hunter Biden, where Hunter expressed an expectation that his legal issues would fade away once his father became president.

An ongoing FBI investigation into Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris for campaign finance violations, with suspicions of financial support for Hunter Biden around the time Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

Refusals by Leslie Wolf, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Delaware, to brief investigators about an FBI report alleging that Joe Biden received a US$5 million bribe from Burisma, an Ukrainian energy firm executive, despite the report coming from a trusted FBI source.

Instructions by Wolf to erase mentions of “Political Figure 1” (Joe Biden) in documents related to a search warrant of a Biden property.

These revelations have raised concerns and prompted further scrutiny into the Biden family’s financial and legal affairs.