Hurry! Today is the last day for admission in excellent school, 80 percent students took admission

School of Excellence Jharkhand Admission: The process of enrollment on the basis of first merit list is going on in three excellent schools of East Singhbhum district. Friday is the last date. According to the information received from departmental sources, 80 percent of the students have taken admission till Thursday. Enrollment of many students has not been done due to the documents not being correct. In any case, all the students have been asked to take admission. Other students will be given a chance on the remaining seats. The names of a total of 530 candidates were included in the merit list.

Let us inform that 80 excellent schools have been started in the state in Jharkhand. In thisEast SinghbhumContains three schools. It has Utkramit Plus 2 Girls University, BPM Plus 2 University Burmamines and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. All the schools are affiliated to CBSE. Enrollment in these schools is till today i.e. 16th June only. Please tell that Uttramit Plus 2 School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya are only for girls. In all these, nomination has to be made for 40-40 seats.

There will be free education in schools

Here, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav has appealed to all the parents to submit maximum number of applications. There will be free education in these schools affiliated to CBSE board. Parents will not have to pay the fees. Parents will be able to get the application by contacting the concerned school. Nomination is being taken on the basis of merit list after examination at district level. Detailed information and format of application form can be found on the district’s website www. Available at jamshedpur.nic.in.

