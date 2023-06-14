Hurry up, the date to apply for JAC 10th and 12th scrutiny is ending, know the complete process

After the declaration of 10th and 12th results in Jharkhand, the process of scrutiny is going on for the students. If you are also not satisfied with your marks then you should apply for scrutiny as soon as possible. Because the last date of application is 21st June. After this Jack will not accept the application. The commission has already issued a letter in this regard.

How much is the application fee for scrutiny



Matriculation students applying for scrutiny will have to pay Rs 450 per subject. While for Inter girl students, this fee is Rs 750. However, the chances of increasing the number during scrutiny are very less. Because, in this the numbers of the same question are added which have not been calculated. Or there has been some mistake in summing up the marks while evaluation. Apart from this, if the evaluation of any question has been left out, then correction is done only in that situation.

how to apply



Students applying for scrutiny will have to visit the official website of www.jac.jharkhand.gov.nic/in. Application will not be accepted after the prescribed date. Jack has also said that there will be no scrutiny of OMR sheet and marks of internal assessment.

What is the complete application process



Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council

Step 2: Click on the Secondary or Intermediate Online Scrutiny Application link given

Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter Roll Code and Roll Number to complete the registration process

Step 4: Login to the portal using login credentials

Step 5: Select the subjects to apply for scrutiny

Step 6: Submit Application Fee

Step 7: Take print of application form after payment for further reference