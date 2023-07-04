Husband brutally murdered his wife in Giridih, police arrested the accused

Giridih, Bhola Pathak : In Gamhara of Khukhra police station area of ​​Giridih district, the case of brutal murder of his own wife by a husband with a sharp leg has come to light. The incident is of Sunday late night. However, the police got information about the incident late on Monday evening, after which Khukhra police and Harladih OP police reached the spot on Tuesday morning and took the dead body into custody.

It is being told that Mulia Devi, aged 55, was murdered by her husband Arjun Mahato late on Sunday night in Khukhra police station area. After the incident, the accused husband has been arrested. Daughter Nanki Devi told that both in-laws and maternal home are in Gamhara village only. Went to her maternal home on Monday at around ten in the morning. Gave voice to father and mother. After which father said don’t call mother now, she is dead. After that the villagers were informed about the incident.

Here, after the information of the incident, Khukhra police station in-charge and Harladih OP in-charge along with the team reached the spot on Tuesday morning and took the dead body in possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Giridih: Husband brutally murdered his wife in a domestic dispute, police trying to find the accused Brutal murder