Husband got angry after seeing wife dancing on DJ in front of everyone in Jamui, gave this dreadful punishment

Jamui. In Jamui, a husband got so angry after his wife danced on DJ that he gave a terrible punishment to the wife. The husband thrashed his wife to death for dancing at her family’s wedding. The deceased Pancha Devi alias Urmila Devi (40) had gone to a wedding at Gotiya’s house on Monday night. There she was dancing on DJ with rural women. Meanwhile, her husband Seeto Manjhi got angry. He immediately brought the dancing wife home by holding her hand. As soon as he came home, in a state of intoxication, he beat his wife fiercely with sticks. He beat the wife until the wife became unconscious. When people reached there, he had already died.

Husband was in a state of intoxication

After getting information about the incident on Tuesday morning, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused husband. The dead body has been sent for postmortem. The incident is of Charaiya village under Charka Patthar police station area. Initial investigation has revealed that Seeto Manjhi was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the incident. Urmila Devi’s mother Meena Devi told that the information about the incident came the next day i.e. Tuesday morning. When the farewell ceremony of the girl was going on. He told that when he reached home, Seeto Manjhi was sitting there. Asked him what he did, he said- When he saw his wife dancing in front of everyone, he killed her in anger.

The mother of the deceased informed the police about the murder

Meena Devi gave complete information to the police after the incident. After this, the police arrested the accused husband. Police has sent the dead body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Along with this, the investigation of the matter has started. Giving information about the whole matter, Police Station President Abhinandan Kumar told the local media that the wife was dancing in the wedding ceremony. Angered by this, the husband killed her. Further action is being taken by registering an FIR on the statement of the family of the deceased.