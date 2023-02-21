Husband of pregnant Lena Katina called her a “snickering sheep” – News

February 21, 2023, 18:04 – BLiTZ – News

Last summer, the ex-soloist of the group t. ATu married millionaire Dmitry Spiridonov. The couple later announced their pregnancy. Very soon Lena and Dmitry will become parents, but Katina keeps the sex of the child a secret from everyone, even from her husband.

Spiridonov remembered how he met his future wife. According to the businessman, the first meeting took place in 2021. Then he invited Katina as an artist to his holiday.

“After the performance, I wanted to take a selfie. Lena then told me that I took her hand, said something, shook like Kashtanka in the garbage, ”recalls Dmitry.

After, colleagues suggested that he again invite Elena to speak at the company’s corporate party. During the event, he decided that he should write to the singer.

“Everyone had fun under her songs, danced, our youth after all. And then I decided to write to her. World star, t. ATu drank with Charles III, the only Russian people, and who the hell am I. I thought I would enter into trust, and she would advertise my company, ”said Katina’s husband

Spiridonov invited Lena to a business dinner. Although according to the millionaire it was more like a date.

“I made a date out of a business dinner. Lena still didn’t let her take care of her, she said: “I’m all on my own, I’m independent!” I still thought what a bitch she is, you can immediately see – a snickering sheep, ”Dmitry shared.

