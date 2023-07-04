Husband’s political legacy will now be taken care of at home, know how Baby Devi was before becoming Jharkhand’s minister

Jharkhand News: Baby Devi has become the 11th minister of Jharkhand. Till now, Baby Devi, who has been taking care of the household chores, will now carry forward the political legacy of her husband. On July 3, Baby Devi took oath as a minister. For the first time after the death of husband Jagarnath Mahto, there were some moments of happiness in her house. An atmosphere of happiness was also seen in his village. Baby Devi has promised the people that she will complete the unfinished tasks of her husband.

Baby Devi has studied till Inter

Baby Devi, who took forward her husband’s legacy, was born in Gomo, Dhanbad. She comes from a farming family in Jitpur village located in Tundi assembly constituency. Baby Devi has studied till intermediate, she is about 50 years old. He has two brothers and one sister. Baby Devi is the youngest among siblings.

how was baby devi at the time of marriage

When Baby Devi was married to Jagarnath Mahato, then Jagarnath Mahato was a rising leader. Due to many struggles and his works, Jagarnath Mahato Dumri Assembly Seat Won from and became MLA. On the other hand, Baby Devi remained away from politics and was engaged in taking care of her home world and giving good upbringing to the children.

Gave good education to my children

Baby Devi has four daughters and one son. Among them, the eldest daughter is Sunita Devi, followed by Reena Devi, Poonam Devi and Geeta Devi. All the four daughters are married. And son Akhilesh Mahato alias Raju is the youngest, who is not married yet. Both Jagarnath Mahato and his wife understood the importance of education very well. That’s why both of them gave better education to all their children. Son is currently studying law.

Active in politics for two and a half months

As such, the late minister’s wife Baby Devi has always been identified as a skilled housewife. After the demise of the former minister, she has been actively participating in party programs in her Dumri assembly constituency with her son Akhilesh Mahto for the last two and a half months.

Baby Devi will handle the Department of Excise and Prohibition

Please tell that since the death of former minister Jagannath Mahato on 6 April Chief Minister Hemant Soren He was handling the responsibility of his two departments, School Education and Literacy Department and Excise and Prohibition Department. Now the state government made Baby Devi a minister before the by-election. Baby Devi has been given the responsibility of Excise and Prohibition Department. At the same time, the education department will be handled by CM Hemant Soren.

