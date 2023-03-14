March 14 - BLiTZ. The US Navy has the Seawolf Project Jimmy Carter nuclear submarine. It was built to perform sabotage missions. This was stated by Russian hydronaut Vladimir Ashik. Citadel Foundation founder Ken Griffin: US capitalism is collapsing before our eyes March 14, 2023 at 13:27

“The submarine seems to be designed for mining and undermining any underwater objects. No country in the world has such boats, does not build them, ”the expert emphasized.

The submarine has special sonar and television systems to search for objects in the ground. A compartment with sabotage equipment is provided, including a decompression chamber, remote-controlled vehicles.