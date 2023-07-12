I am deeply saddened by the violence during the panchayat elections, said Shobhandev, will talk to Mamta Banerjee

In West Bengal, from the announcement of Panchayat elections till the counting of votes, incidents of violence are happening continuously. In this context Shobhandev Chattopadhyay said, ‘I am strongly against violence. I have also got the Panchayat voted, but did not allow rigging. Violence has increased a lot in Bengal. The senior leader says that instead of muscle power, there is a need to give importance to public support. Shobhandev said that it is necessary to win the election by the decision of the people. What is the use of winning by force? This cannot continue indefinitely.

Will talk to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee regarding panchayat violence

Minister Shobhandev Chattopadhyay believes that there should not be so much violence during the panchayat elections in Bengal. Will talk to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of violence. So that the continuous violence in Bengal can be curbed. Significantly, 45 people have died in the continuous violence in the panchayat elections, while many are injured.

