I am happy that the G-20 development agenda has reached Kashi as well, said PM Modi

In a video message for the G20 Development Ministers meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kashi has been a center of knowledge, discussion, culture and spirituality for centuries. It contains the essence of India’s diverse heritage and serves as a transmigration point for people from all parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he said that he is happy that the G20 development agenda has reached Kashi as well. Development is a major issue for the Global South. The countries of the Global South were severely affected by the disruption caused by the global Covid pandemic and the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis due to geopolitical tensions has given another blow. The decision you take in such circumstances is of great importance.

#WATCH , I am delighted that the G20 development agenda has reached Kashi as well. Development is a core issue for the global south… I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the sustainable development goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one… pic.twitter.com/8qQdSAVdmP

