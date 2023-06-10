‘I am happy with her appointment’, says Ajit Pawar on Supriya Sule being made NCP working president

Mumbai : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, Ajit Pawar said that I am happy with their appointment. Earlier, Ajit Pawar tweeted congratulating the newly appointed working presidents of the party and said that NCP will make a significant contribution to the development of the country and the state. In fact, Sharad Pawar’s decision to make Supriya Sule and Praful Patel the working president of the party is being seen as sidelining nephew Ajit Pawar, who is known for his rebellious attitude. Sharad Pawar announced the names of working presidents here on the 24th anniversary of the party. This announcement was made in the presence of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar left the party office without informing

Sharad Pawar said in the presence of party leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, Fauzia Khan and other senior leaders that Praful Patel will take over the responsibility of the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Supriya Sule will also be the working president of the party. A dejected Ajit Pawar left the party office without talking to the media after this announcement. It is believed that this is such a step, due to which Ajit may have to feel uncomfortable in the party.

Keeping the party united is a challenge for Supriya

According to a media report, MP Supriya Sule, who has been made the working president of the NCP, will have an important challenge to keep her party together. Along with this, he will have to face the challenges of strengthening the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to take on the BJP and Shiv Sena in next year’s Lok Sabha elections and Maharashtra assembly elections. Party sources say that Supriya Sule will face a challenge during seat-sharing talks with Mahagathbandhan MVA allies Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar made a master stroke by electing two working presidents, now what will happen to nephew Ajit?

Ajit Pawar wants to become the CM of Maharashtra

According to reports, Supriya Sule’s cousin and former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar holds a prominent place in Maharashtra politics and has made his ambitions clear to become the chief minister. This is the reason why Ajit Pawar joined hands with then BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in 2019 and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister early in the morning, surprising everyone. Now that Sharad Pawar has indirectly announced his successor by making Supriya Sule the working president of the party on Saturday, Ajit Pawar’s plans seem to be in complete disarray.