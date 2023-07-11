I am young and still have a lot of cricket left in me: Ajinkya Rahane

New Delhi, July 11 (Hindustan Times). Ajinkya Rahane, who turned 35 last month, says there is still a lot of cricket left in him but he is firmly focused on living in the present instead of looking too far into the future. The Indian team begins its new WTC cycle with a two-match Test series against the West Indies. The first match of the Test series is starting from today.

Rahane, who was away from cricket for over a year, made a comeback in the WTC final against Australia last month. In the match, he scored 89 in the first innings and 46 in the second innings. Now he has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the Test series against the West Indies.

After rain interrupted India’s training session on the second day, Rahane said in an interview to BCCI TV, “I am still young and there is a lot of cricket left in me.” In the last one year, I have worked a lot on my fitness. There were some points in my batting that I have worked on. I am enjoying my cricket very much, enjoying my batting. I am not thinking too much about the future. Every game is important, personally as well as for me.

Since being dropped from the Test team in February 2022, Rahane has focused on enjoying the game without any expectations. He captained Mumbai across all formats in the 2022-23 domestic season, leading them to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title, while also putting in some eye-catching performances with the bat. In all first-class cricket from September 2022 to February this year, he scored 884 runs in 16 innings at an average of 58.93 with three centuries and one half-century. The figures, while not world-class but excellent, were an indication that he had kept himself in contention for a place in the Indian team.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, India needed experience for the WTC final. And when Rahane got the call, he was batting the way few expected him to in the IPL, from an anchor to a full-fledged boundary-hitter.

The change was notable as Rahane was not in the original plans of Chennai Super Kings. It seemed that his IPL career was over; He had not scored a fifty in the tournament since the 2020 edition. Like the Indian team, his place also became for the Super Kings as Ben Stokes was injured and Moeen Ali was unwell. He put up a match-winning performance in his second match against Mumbai Indians, scoring 61 off just 27 balls.

When Rahane was asked about this latest turning point in his career, he insisted, “CSK gave me a role, and you try to fulfill that role. Before that, my role was that of an anchor, and I batted accordingly. CSK told me, “You have the freedom, go out and play accordingly.” I’m really a stroke-maker, I’m always looking for runs. The roles have changed, and nothing has changed. I have always said that I will play whatever role the team gives me. That’s what I’m focusing on.

Last month’s WTC final was Rahane’s first match for India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, both much older, having grown up together playing for Mumbai through the age-group circuit and then the first-class format.

Rahane said, “I will fulfill whatever role Rohit gives me. It is great to play under Rohit. He gives freedom to the players, and then backs them. These are the signs of a great captain. I am feeling fine. We share a great equation. I am used to this role (as vice-captain). I am really happy to be back in the team and as vice-captain.