I have become crazy about Dhuska, Bada and Chilka roti, Jharkhand love shown by actress Himani Shivpuri who came to Ranchi

famous movie actress himani shivpuri These days he is in Ranchi. Himani has come to Ranchi in connection with the shooting of film director Priyam Sadhukhan’s Hindi film Aishe Honeymoon. The shooting of the film is going on in Ranchi City as well as Patratu Valley. In the film, Himani plays the role of the mother of film character Aishe, in which Aishe takes her parents along on her honeymoon trip. Those who have never been able to get out anywhere before. The story of Young Generation and Elder Generation has been shown well in the film and the message has been given that children also want the happiness of their parents.

The beautiful valleys of Ranchi inspire Himani a lot. Due to paucity of time, she could not see Jharkhand’s waterfall, but as a token, she will take handicraft and handloom sarees made by the artisans from Jharkhand. Prabhat Khabar’s senior correspondent Lata Rani spoke to Himani Shivpuri, who has worked in more than 200 films, on various aspects of her life, here are the highlights of her interview-

Coming to Jharkhand for the first time

Himani has come to Jharkhand, Ranchi for the first time. Loved the beautiful valleys of Ranchi and Patratu. She says that as soon as I reached Patratu Valley, I remembered my Dehradun. it’s great to be here. Feeling bad that this time I am not able to visit the water fall here. But I will definitely go to visit Deuri temple, Jagannath temple. Will come back soon to see the water, jungle and land here.

Jharcraft’s handloom sarees are very much liked

I really like Jharcraft’s handloom sarees. I mostly wear Jharcraft sarees. I buy sarees from Jharcraft Emporium. If I have come to Ranchi, I will take the symbol of Jharkhand from here. There are many crafts made of dokra at my house, which were taken from Raipur. Now that I have come to Ranchi, I definitely have to take all this from here.

I have become crazy about Jharkhand’s Dhuska, Bada and Chilka roti

Himani said that our film colleagues fed her homemade Dhuska, Bada and Chilka roti. I have become crazy about these dishes. Aloo chana sabzi is really wonderful with this.

Films being made in Jharkhand Bihar is a healthy sign

Mumbai, Kolkata and South are seen as industries everywhere. States like Jharkhand Bihar come in poor area. It is believed that those who want to make a mark in the Hindi industry will have to go to Mumbai only, but now it is being seen that apart from Jharkhand and Bihar, short film festivals are being held in Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Ujjain, many genres have come up. Low budget films and new artists are getting a platform. This is a healthy sign for the industry.

The city of Jharkhand’s son Dhoni needs no introduction.

The people of Jharkhand are also doing better. Monika Mundu, Rajesh Jaish have made their mark in the industry. The city of Jharkhand’s son Dhoni needs no introduction. There is a lot of potential for sports here. During the shooting of my film, I got a chance to see the hockey stadium from the window of Ranchi Press Club. I saw that the girls here were playing hockey very beautifully.

A woman is a complete book in herself

There is a desire to do something for Jharkhand. There is a lot of talent in the youth here. Being a woman, I know that a woman is a complete book in herself. Whether she is a housewife or a working woman, she has a struggle of her own. The life of women is very difficult but we women are the ones who take everyone along.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun was the first commercial film

Himani was born in Dehradun. Education was done from Dehradun. Learned drama from National School of Drama. Made more than 200 films. Hum Aapke Hain Koun was his first commercial film. After DDLJ, she became involved in films. Gave many hit films like Yarana, Haqiqat, Bandish, Hero Number One, Bibi Number One. Acted in many TV serials. Along with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, David Dhawan, he has also worked with big celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan.