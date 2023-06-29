‘I have come to listen to the problems of all my brothers and sisters of Manipur’, Rahul Gandhi said this by tweeting the video

Rahul Gandhi in Manipur: Politics remained hot throughout the day on Thursday regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur. Finally, the former Congress President reached Churachandpur by helicopter. After this he tweeted a video. Tweeting the video on his Twitter wall, he wrote that I have come to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities were eager to welcome me. They wanted to meet me with love. It is very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs to be fixed. Peace should be our only priority.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Here, the BJP has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Manipur tour and termed his behavior as ‘irresponsible’. The BJP said that it was due to the Congress leader’s “stubbornness” that one person allegedly lost his life in the violence-hit state. BJP national spokesperson and in-charge of Manipur Sambit Patra spoke to the media at the party headquarters and said that Rahul Gandhi was asked by the local administration to go by helicopter to Churachandpur in view of the prevailing tension in the state, but he refused and decided to travel by road. From there went to visit the area.

Rahul Gandhi reached Churachandpur by helicopter

Let us tell you that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped by the Manipur Police at Bishnupur, 20 km from Imphal. However, Rahul reached Churachandpur by helicopter after reaching Imphal on Thursday for his two-day tour of Manipur. Significantly, more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence that broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur in early May.

Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi reached Churachandpur, BJP said – do not do the work of inciting sparks

The clashes began after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. The Meitei community constitutes 53 percent of the population of Manipur and mainly resides in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribal communities like Naga and Kuki constitute 40 percent of the population and live mainly in the hilly districts.

I have come to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority. pic.twitter.com/WXsnOxFLIa

another life taken

Unidentified “rioters” fired without any provocation in Harothel village of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring some others. Due to this incident tension prevailed in the area. The local unit of the army tweeted that “unconfirmed reports” indicated that there were some casualties in the incident. Meanwhile, official sources informed that one body has been recovered from the area and some others can be seen lying on the ground.