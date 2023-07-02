I respect Nitish ji, now he should retire: Babulal Marandi

Lok Sabha Election 2024 For this, all the parties have geared up. Almost all the opposition parties have united and are trying to defeat the ruling BJP. A grand gathering of opposition parties is taking place, in which a strategy is being chalked out as to how to uproot the BJP government at the Centre. Recently there was a meeting of opposition parties in Patna. On the gathering of opposition parties and Nitish Kumar joining it, Babulal Marandi said that Nitish Kumar should retire.

‘What is the compulsion of Nitish ji..’

Babulal Marandi said, ‘I respect Nitish ji. He is not into familyism, dynasty, corruption, but don’t know what is his compulsion and weakness that he is gathering parties which promote familyism, dynasty and indulge in corruption. I think Nitish Kumar should not do all this and if his mind does not agree, then he should retire.

Entire opposition united on the initiative of Nitish Kumar

Actually, the entire opposition has united on the initiative of Nitish Kumar. The next meeting of the opposition parties is to be held in Bangalore. Opposition parties are preparing a roadmap against the BJP regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024, so that the BJP can be thrown out of power in the next elections. Sources say that a consensus has been reached on making Nitish Kumar the convenor of the opposition parties.

What are the preparations of BJP for the Lok Sabha elections 2024?

When asked about BJP’s preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Babulal Marandi said that BJP is running a public relations campaign. Our party workers are meeting people from every section of the society. Efforts are being made to contact as many people as possible and connect them with the Prime Minister’s Office by July 10. He has appealed to all to join the Prime Minister’s Office. For this he shared a number, 9090902024 And said to give a miss call on this number. For which some options will come, which have to be filled. In this, you have to tell the achievements of PM Modi, which will directly reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

targeted the opposition

During this, Babulal Marandi targeted all the opposition including Lalu Yadav, Hemant Soren, Mamta Burnji. He said that ‘Mamata Banerjee cannot conduct an election without violence, she protects those who commit violence and says that she will protect democracy. In such a situation, who will listen to his words. At the same time, Babulal Marandi also targeted Hemant Soren regarding ED’s action in Jharkhand, loot of land, illegal mining and mining lease case.