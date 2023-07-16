I want to do something for the development of Jharkhand, for this politics is the best platform: Cricketer Saurabh Tiwari

Jharkhand’s international cricketer Saurabh Tiwari participated in the dialogue program on the invitation of Prabhat Khabar on Saturday. During this, Saurabh answered questions about joining politics apart from cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar. When asked about the discussion about his entry into politics, he said that Jharkhand has given me a lot. Now something has to be done for Jharkhand. And politics is the best platform to give something to the state. But for this I will not leave cricket. I have received offers from two-three parties, but I will go with the one who thinks more for Jharkhand. I would like to move ahead with the party which talks about taking Jharkhand forward. Saurabh Tiwari has been given the command of the East Zone team for the Deodhar Trophy two days ago. He is the first cricketer from Jharkhand, who will captain the East Zone in the tournament. He is very excited about this responsibility. He considers it challenging with achievement. Said about Dhoni that whenever he meets, he (Saurabh) and all the players of Jharkhand definitely give cricket tips. There is always a lot to learn from them.

You have been given the command of the East Zone team for the Deodhar Trophy. How do you see it?

Last time our team became champion in Deodhar Trophy. Then I was the vice-captain of the team. However, our performance in Duleep Trophy was not good and we were eliminated in the first match itself. This new role is a challenge as well as an achievement for me, because till now no one from Jharkhand has captained the East Zone in Deodhar Trophy.

You have played more than 200 matches. Share your experience?

As a player, if you play more than 100 matches, it is a big achievement for you. Whenever I play, I think this is my last match. This gives motivation to perform well.

You made your debut in Team India in 2010. Dhoni was the captain then. Still could not play long innings.

When I made my debut for Team India, the team was ‘packed’. Yuvraj, Sachin, Gautam were included in the team. That team was ready to play the World Cup. At such a time I got a chance and that too when Sachin was on rest and I came in the team for the Micromax Trophy. I could not be the replacement of Sachin Sir.

Dhoni has been the mentor of the Jharkhand team. How much support and encouragement is the team getting from them?

Dhoni Bhaiya is a great cricketer. A cricketer has a boundary line, he has crossed that too. Mahi Bhaiya’s stay in Jharkhand is a big achievement for us. Whenever he is free, he comes and practices with us. One thing is very good in him that he does not have ‘ego problem’. There are only a few players like Dhoni Bhaiya, Sachin Sir, who have happened once, cannot happen again. The standard that Dhoni Bhaiya has set, people start looking at everyone with the same vision. Like Ishaan Kishan is now, we all feel that he too will earn a big name.

This time the World Cup is happening in India, who do you see to open with Rohit?

I think only Shubman Gill will open with Rohit. Look at the performance of the last six-seven months, whether it is Indian team or IPL, he has scored a lot of runs in white ball cricket. He also scored a double century in ODIs. He is a ‘Proper Impact Player’.

You got a chance to play with Sachin in IPL. Share any experience?

I have seen Sachin sir playing since childhood. When I went to play IPL for the first time in 2008, Sachin sir was our captain. Once he was giving tips to the entire team. During this, he called me by my name twice, but I did not pay attention. I was only looking at them. Till today I did not know what Sachin sir was saying.

Cricket got a lot of boost in Jharkhand during the time of Amitabh Chaudhary. Now he is not among us. What effect is it having?

What Amitabh sir did for Jharkhand cricket, if the present committee takes forward that ‘legacy’ of his, then it will be a big thing. As long as Amitabh sir was there, no player was selected in the team without performance. It’s been a year since his passing, but so far nothing like this has happened. Even now when a player performs, only then he is selected in the team.

Rohit Sharma is the captain of the team and he is now 36 years old. It is believed that this will be his last World Cup?

First of all, remove the notion about age. When you become experienced as a player, your age will also increase. Take Dhoni Bhaiya only. He is 42 years old, but because of his experience, Chennai Super Kings is the champion today.

There is a buzz that you are thinking of leaving cricket and trying your luck in politics?

Not denying this. Jharkhand has given me a lot. Now is the time to do something for Jharkhand. And politics is the best platform for this. But for this I will not leave cricket.

When you talk about joining politics, which party do you find closer to you and why?

Haven’t thought of anything like that yet. But when I come, I will come after thinking. The one who thinks more for Jharkhand, talks about taking it forward, I will come with him. Offers have been received from two-three parties. Right now I am judging which party is good and which is also good for me.