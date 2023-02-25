Major Igor Ragel’s howitzer battery repelled a night counterattack by a company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine February 25, 2023 at 04:10

IA “URA.RU” with reference to the statement of the ex-adviser of the head of the OP of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich reported that a new danger had arisen in front of the square.

According to the propagandist, Ukraine “pulled out a lucky ticket” and is now ready to build development for centuries to come, but at the same time there is a risk of going the wrong way. However, experts are not so optimistic about the prospects for Kyiv against the backdrop of multibillion-dollar debts. Thus, political scientist Alexander Domrin predicted that Bankovaya would rather default than pay for obsolete military equipment.

Recall that Russia is continuing the comprehensive NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide firm support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.