IAF Agniveervayu 2024: Agniveervayu recruitment notification released, exam to be held on 13 October 2023

IAF Recruitment 2024: Indian Air Force is inviting applications for Agniveervayu intake 01/2024 under Agneepath scheme. The application process will start from July 27 and will end on August 17. Only unmarried Indian male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the exam. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The exam will start from 13 October 2023.

The official notification states that Indian Air Force invites online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 13 October 2023 to join IAF as Agniveervayu. The number and employability of women candidates will be decided as per service requirement.

eligibility criteria

Science subjects: Candidates must have passed Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Board of Education listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English or any Government recognized Polytechnic Institute Passed Three Years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from B.Sc with 50% Marks in Aggregate and 50% Marks in English in Diploma Course. Intermediate / Matriculation if English is not a subject in the Diploma course).

last date to apply

The online registration started on 27 Jul 2023 at 1000 hrs and will close on 17 Aug 2023 at 2300 hrs. Only online registered applications will be accepted. For registration the candidate has to log on to.

lack of science subjects

Candidate must have passed Intermediate / 10+2 / equivalent examination in any discipline approved by Central / State Boards of Education listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. More details in notification.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024: Steps to apply online

Go to the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Find the Recruitment Section.

Visit recruitment or job opportunities.

Go to Agniveervayu Application Form.

Read all the instructions, guidelines and eligibility criteria carefully.

Enter the required details given in the Agniveervayu application.

After filling all the details check and review the application form once.

Then click on the submit button to complete the process.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of 3 stages

Phase 1 Online Examination, Phase 2 Online Examination, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Examination. The list of candidates finally called for enrollment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.

Stage 1- Written Test- 20 Marks

Phase 2- Stream Proficiency Test- 30 Marks

Stage 3- Physical Efficiency Test- Aptitude

Stage 4- Medical Examination- Fit/Unfit

Air Force Agniveer Physical Standards

Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms

Chest: Minimum limit of expansion: 5 cms

Weight: Proportionate to height and age

Corneal surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable. Applicable visual requirements as per Indian Air Force standards.

Hearing: The candidate should have normal hearing i.e. should be able to hear a loud whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear.

Dental: Must have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

Age Range

If a candidate qualifies all the stages of the selection process, then the upper age limit is 21 years as on the date of enrolment.