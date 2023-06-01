IAF’s Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, both pilots safe

New Delhi, 01 June (Hindustan Times). A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Thursday near Makali village of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. There was a female and a male pilot in the aircraft, who are completely safe. The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. The accident happened during a routine training flight.

The Air Force said in a statement that a Surya Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Chamarajanagar in Karnataka during a routine training sortie. Both the pilots, including a female pilot, ejected safely before the crash. A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident. There is no information about any casualty at this time. Further details are awaited.

accidents have happened before

This is not the first time that a Surya Kiran aircraft has met with an accident like this. Two Surya Kiran aircraft collided mid-air during final practice a day before the 2019 Air Show in Bengaluru. A pilot was killed in this accident. Earlier on March 18, 2006, a Suryakiran plane had fallen victim to an accident near Bidar Air Force Station. During this, two pilots were injured. On December 23, 2007, the military training aircraft HJT-16 Kiran was the victim of an accident at Biju Patnaik Airport. In this the pilot escaped in time. The Wing Commander was injured in an accident near Bidar Air Force Station on January 21, 2009.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team

Surya Kiran is an aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force, which was formed in 1996. This team was part of the 52nd Squadron of the Airforce. This team has mesmerized everyone with its feats at many places. The red-coloured aircraft, part of the Surya Kiran team, are seen leaving a tri-coloured plume of smoke in the sky during the air show. Apart from this, it also makes a heart and arrow mark in the sky. The time of their feat is decided according to the place of the air show, which is about ten to twenty minutes.

In the first half of the air show, all the aircraft execute the formation together, while in the second half, they are divided into pieces and form different formations. Surya Kiran team does about 30 air shows in a year. During this, its nine aircraft make different formations in a team of three, showing stunts in the sky. During this, their speed is 150 to 650 km per hour.