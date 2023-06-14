IAS Chhavi Ranjan from Bargai zone only used to get 2 to 2.5 lakhs through illegal earnings, ED got information

The then Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Chhavi Ranjan used to get two to two and a half lakh rupees every month from the illegal earnings in Badgain zone. That is, he used to get about 25 lakh rupees every year from just one zone. On the other hand, land broker Afsar Ali alias Afsu Khan adjusted one crore rupees of bribe from Prem Prakash in the fixed bribe amount to help in the forgery in the case of Army land and Cheshire Home Road land. Rs 1.5 crore of Afsar Ali was owed to Prem Prakash. The ED has come to know about these facts during the ongoing investigation in the case of sale and purchase of land by forgery.

Significantly, on May 13, the ED raided the locations of Chhavi Ranjan, Manoj Kumar, Zonal Officer of Bargain, Revenue employee Bhanu Pratap and others. During the raid, original documents related to the land of the circle office were seized from Bhanu’s house. After the raid, during interrogation, Bhanu had revealed the ongoing commission khori in Bargain zone.

He had told in the statement given to ED that the rate of every work related to the land in the zone is fixed. The works related to the land were done only after paying according to the rate. The Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi had fixed his share in the commission amount. Chhavi Ranjan was paid two to two and a half lakh rupees every month out of the recovery at the fixed rate for the work in Bargain zone.

Gave 50 lakhs to Prem Prakash:

During interrogation, Afsar Ali alias Afsu Khan confessed to commission during the purchase and sale of land by forgery. In the statement given in connection with the land occupied by the army, he has accepted that Praful Bagchi, father of Pradeep Bagchi, was made the owner by forgery in the original document kept in the registry office of Kolkata. After Pradeep Bagchi was made the owner in the fake deed, he contacted Prem Prakash for the sale of the land.

After this Prem Prakash spoke to the then Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan. It was decided to pay one crore rupees to Chhavi Ranjan through Prem Prakash in the deal of land occupied by the army, but instead of paying this amount to Prem Prakash, the land broker Afsar Ali paid one crore rupees out of the 1.50 crores owed to him. deducted. He paid only 50 lakh rupees to Prem Prakash to give Chhavi Ranjan in exchange for this work.

Officer Ali has told in a statement given to ED that Prem Prakash bought it in the name of his close Punit Bhargava after forgery in the document of one acre of land located on Cheshire Home Road. After this it was sold to Vishnu Agarwal. In this deal, he had to take Rs 1.50 crore from Prem Prakash, but Prem Prakash did not pay him this amount. That’s why he deducted the fixed amount in the deal of land occupied by the army from his dues.