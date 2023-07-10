IAS officers transferred in UP, Anil Dhingra appointed new commissioner of Gorakhpur, see full list

Lucknow: The process of transfer of IAS officers is going on in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, IAS (IAS) Anil Dhingra MD Jal Nigam was given the responsibility of the Divisional Commissioner of Gorakhpur. IAS Ravindra Kumar Secretary Urban Development was given the additional charge of MD Jal Nigam. While IAS Udaybhan Tripathi Special Secretary Urban Development was given the responsibility of Special Secretary Excise. IAS Satya Prakash Patel Director Divyangjan was given the responsibility of Special Secretary Urban Development.

Ravi Kumar appointed CEO of Greater Noida Authority

Significantly, four IAS officers were transferred on Sunday night. In this, Divisional Commissioner of Gorakhpur, Ravi Kumar NG was made the CEO of Greater Noida Authority. While Secretary Urban Development Ranjan Kumar was transferred and given the responsibility of the post of Secretary Medical and Health Services. Secretary Health Ravindra Kumar was given the responsibility of appointing Secretary Urban Development. Krishna Karunesh, District Magistrate, Gorravpur was made the additional charge of the Divisional Commissioner, Gorakhpur.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yNxDz5Rv0o)