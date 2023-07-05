IAS Riggian Samfil asks for VRS, 2003 batch officers, many officers have taken voluntary retirement

Lucknow: Another IAS officer in UP has asked for VRS. At present, Riggian Sanfil, posted as the Resident Commissioner of NCR, has written a letter to the Appointments Department demanding VRS. He is IAS of 2003 batch. Even before this in UP, three IAS have taken VRS.

IAS Rigzin Sampheel was posted in the CM’s office during the tenure of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. After the formation of the BJP government in the year 2017, he was on the post of Special Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office. In 2018, he went on inter-cadre deputation to Jammu and Kashmir. Now they have demanded VRS.

Four IAS have already taken VRS

Significantly, UP has already taken four IAS VRS. One of these names is of 1987 batch ISS Renuka Kumar. Renuka Kumar had returned from central deputation. Apart from this, Juthika Patankar of 1988 batch and Vikas Gothalwal of 2003 batch had also applied for VRS. In 2022, VRS was sought for all of them.

Many officers took VRS in one year

Apart from this, 2008 batch IAS Vidya Bhushan also demanded VRS. His VRS was accepted in March 2023. IAS Vidya Bhushan was DM in Pratapgarh, Etawah and Amethi. He was made the MD of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Varanasi on 27 April 2021. Apart from this, 2005 batch IAS G.Srinivasalu had also sought VRS. He returned to his native cadre UP from Andhra Pradesh in 2022 itself. He was made Secretary Revenue. The IAS fraternity was surprised by his demand for VRS.

