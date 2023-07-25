ICC in mood for strict action on Harmanpreet Kaur, may be banned for some matches

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed anger over her controversial dismissal in the last match of the ODI series against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet got angry and hit the stump in this match. Harmanpreet’s anger did not stop here and he also gave a controversial statement regarding umpiring after the match. Now on this anger of Harmanpreet, ICC seems to be in a mood to take big action. It is believed that Harmanpeet may be banned for some matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur may be banned

According to the report of ESPN Cricinfo, Harmanpreet Kaur can get four demerit points for violating Level-2 of the Code of Conduct. Harmanpreet can be given three demerit points for showing anger at the stumps and 1 demerit point for criticizing the match officials. Due to these four demerit points, Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur can be banned for two matches. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed by the ICC. At present, talks are going on between BCCI and ICC in this matter of Harmanpreet.

According to ICC rules, when a player gets four demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points and the player is banned from the match. In such a situation, the player is banned from one Test, two ODIs or two T20 matches. Two demerit points are needed for a ban from one Test or two limited overs matches. If Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is banned, it will be applicable during the three-match ODI series and three-match T20 series against South Africa in September-October. At the same time, Harmanpreet will be the first woman player of India to face the ban under Level-2.

There is a discussion on how many demerit points should be given

Sources in the Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) told PTI on the condition of confidentiality, “He has been accused of damaging sporting goods and criticizing match officials and discussions are on whether to add three demerit points to his account or four.” In this case, he may have to stay out of two matches of the Asian Games.

What is the level-2 rule of ICC

The Level-2 rule of the International Cricket Council is related to the behavior of the players on the field. Under this, expressing serious disagreement with the umpire’s decision, publicly criticizing match related incident or match officials, trying to damage match equipment. Throwing the ball aggressively towards the umpire or match official. Using foul language. All these are considered offenses under Level-2 of the ICC.

Harman got demerit point in 2017 as well

This will not be the first time that Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will get a demerit point. Earlier in the 2017 World Semi-final against Australia, he dropped his helmet on the ground after getting out. At that time it was considered a Level-1 offense of the ICC and Harmanpreet got a demerit point. Before Harmanpreet, Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy is the only Indian woman cricketer who has been found guilty of violating the ICC Code of Conduct twice. In such a situation, if Harman is banned, then she will become the second Indian woman cricketer to join this list along with Veda.

Madan Lal criticized Harmanpreet

Madan Lal wrote in a post on social media that Harmanpreet’s behavior against the Bangladesh women’s team was condemnable. It is not bigger than the game. Due to this, the name of Indian cricket has been spoiled. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action. Talking about Harmanpreet’s behaviour, Nigar criticized the Indian captain. He said, ‘This is completely her (Harmanpreet Kaur’s) problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there (for photographs) with my team. It was not the right environment. So we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.

Harmanpreet hit the stump

There was a lot of controversy during the third match of the ODI series between Indian women and Bangladesh women team. In this match, Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for 14 runs by Bangladeshi bowler Nahida Akhtar. Harmanpreet Kaur was given a sneak out by the umpire. Although Harmanpreet got very angry after seeing the umpire’s decision and she could not believe her own dismissal. Harmanpreet Kaur showed the anger of her wicket on the stumps and attacked the stumps with the bat before going towards the pavilion. Harmanpreet Kaur was also seen speaking angrily to the umpires while going to the pavilion. It could be understood from Herman’s anger that how much he felt bad for the umpire’s decision.

Harman showed anger even while sharing the trophy

In a video that went viral a day after the match, the India captain can be seen apparently calling the umpires to share the trophy. Means Harmanpreet tried to tell the umpires as part of Bangladesh team. After this, humiliated Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultan urged her players to leave the photo session. 1983 World Cup winning player Madan has criticized Harmanpreet for this behavior on Twitter and demanded strict action from the BCCI.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana defends Harmanpreet

In the press conference after the match, India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was also asked about the said incident. Mandhana confirmed that Harmanpreet said a few words against the umpires but did not say anything on the Bangladesh captain or the team. Mandhana said, ‘I don’t think he has said anything about the Bangladesh captain. From whatever I have heard, it seems that he has said something about umpiring. I don’t think he has said anything about them (Bangladesh players). Mandhana said in the press conference, ‘We should not talk about those things which did not happen during the match. Things were not on camera after the match, it is something that happened after the post-match presentation, so let’s not talk about it.

ODI series between India and Bangladesh was tied

Let us tell you that after the T20 series, a 3-match ODI series was also played between Team India and Bangladesh. However, Team India could not name this series and the ODI series was equal to 1-1. Bangladesh won the first match of the ODI series. But after this, Team India came back in the second match and won the match. The last match of the ODI series between the two teams was a tie. However, in the last ODI, the umpires took some wrong decisions, which cost the Indian team and the match was tied.

Thrilling third ODI match

The third ODI match played between Indian women and Bangladesh was very exciting. In this match, the Bangladesh team decided to bat first. Bangladesh team got off to a great start in this match, Bangladesh openers Shamima Sultana and Fargana Haque shared a 93-run partnership for the first wicket. India’s first success was given by Sneh Rana and he dismissed Sultana for 52 runs. However, for Bangladesh, the second opener Fargana Haque continued to bat amazingly in the match and she scored the first century of her ODI career in this match, Haque scored a brilliant 107 runs in 160 balls with the help of 7 fours in this match. Bangladesh scored 225 runs on the strength of his innings.

Chasing 226 runs, vice-captain and star batsman Smriti Mandhana scored an inning of 59 runs for the Indian team. After Smriti’s innings, the road to victory seemed very easy for Team India. After Smriti, Harleen Deol, while batting brilliantly in the middle order, played a half-century innings of 77 runs in 108 balls. However, despite the excellent innings of Smriti and Harleen, the Indian team could not cross the target and Bangladesh was all out to reach the score.

