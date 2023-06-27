ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Five matches of World Cup 2023 will be played in Lucknow, matches will be held on these dates

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement: The most popular match tournament among cricket fans, the ICC World Cup 2023 match schedule has been announced. ICC (International Cricket Council) has released the list of the complete schedule of the cricket tournament. In this, World Cup matches will also be played in the capital Lucknow. Sports lovers are very excited about this.

Matches will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium

After the Indian Premier League (IPL), sports fans are expected to reach the capital from UP and abroad to watch the World Cup matches in Lucknow. This time India is hosting the World Cup. This tournament is starting from October 5, 2023 and the final match will be played on November 19, 2023 in Ahmedabad. This tournament will run for 46 days and will be played at a total of 10 venues across the country. In these, five matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

ICC World Cup 2023 matches will be held in Lucknow on these dates

13 October 2023 – Australia v South Africa

16 October 2023 – Australia vs Qualifier-2

21 October 2023 – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2

29 October 2023 India vs England

3 November 2023 – Qualifier-1 vs Afghanistan

World Cup matches will be held in Lucknow for the first time

The special thing is that this will be the first time when World Cup matches are being organized in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. According to the ICC, a total of five matches including one match of India will be held in Lucknow. The match between India and England will be played on October 29 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Sister Ayesha Noori reached the Supreme Court to investigate the Atiq-Ashraf murder case, made these serious allegations against the UP government

Many IPL matches have been played in Ekana

Earlier, many matches of IPL have been played at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the sports lovers regarding this. Because of this the stadium was packed with spectators. At the same time, in the 16th season of IPL, the pitch of Ekana Stadium was also in the headlines. Even the best batsmen of the world were unable to score runs on this pitch as compared to other stadiums. That’s why there was a lot of talk about the reconstruction of this pitch by the Board of Cricket in India (BCCI). However, this was later denied by the Ekana Stadium management.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j589nDpk_yA)