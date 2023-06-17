ICC ODI World Cup: Get ready for the World Cup, qualifier matches are starting, see full schedule

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: cricket’s biggest tournamentecc one day world cup 2023 The fans are eagerly waiting. The bugle has been sounded for this Mahakumbh to be held in India in the month of October-November. The World Cup 2023 qualifiers will be played in Zimbabwe from Sunday, June 18. A total of 10 teams will participate in the World Cup qualifiers, while only two teams will secure their place in the World Cup main round. Know here all the information related to the qualifier round.

The qualifying round will be held from June 18 to July 09

Apart from India, England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa have directly qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Now there are 10 contenders for the remaining two places. The qualifying round will be played between these 10 teams from June 18 to July 09. All 10 teams have been announced for the World Cup qualifiers.

34 matches will be played between 10 teams

A total of 34 matches will be played between 10 teams in the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers. Eight teams qualified directly for the main event of the World Cup. Now 10 teams will compete in the qualifier round for the remaining two places. This includes teams from Zimbabwe, West Indies, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, America and UAE. These teams are divided into two groups. West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and America have been placed in Group-A. While Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and UAE have been kept in Group-B.

Qualifier matches will be played like this

First of all, the teams of both the groups will play one match each against the rest of the teams present in their respective groups. Till June 27, there will be a total of 20 matches in the group stage. After this, the top-3 teams of both the groups together will make a place in the Super-6. The matches of Super-6 will start from 29 June. In the Super-6 stage, all the teams will play matches against those teams against whom they did not play in the group stage. From here the teams will fight for the finals. Both the teams that reach the final will qualify for the World Cup. Both the teams will get 9th and 10th position in the World Cup.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier Schedule

Sunday, June 18Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports ClubWest Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket ClubMonday, June 19Sri Lanka v UAE, Queens Sports Club Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic ClubTuesday, June 20Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Harare Sports ClubNepal vs USA, Takashinga Cricket ClubWednesday, June 21Ireland v Scotland, Queens Sports Club Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic ClubThursday, June 22West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club, Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket ClubFriday, June 23Sri Lanka v Oman, Queens Sports Club Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic ClubSaturday, June 24Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket ClubSunday, June 25Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic ClubMonday, June 26Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports ClubWest Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, June 27Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic ClubThursday, June 29Super 6: A2 vs B2, Queens Sports ClubFriday, June 30Super 6: A3 vs B1, Queens Sports ClubPlayoff: A5 vs B4, Takashinga Cricket ClubSaturday, July 1Super 6: A1 vs B3, Harare Sports ClubSunday, July 2Super 6: A2 vs B1, Queens Sports ClubPlayoff: A4 vs B5, Takashinga Cricket ClubMonday, July 3Super 6: A3 vs B2, Harare Sports ClubTuesday, July 4Super 6: A2 vs B3, Queens Sports ClubPlayoff: 7th vs 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, July 5Super Six: A1 vs B2, Harare Sports ClubThursday, July 6Super Sixes: A3 vs B3, Queen’s Sports ClubPlayoff: 9th vs 10th Takashinga Cricket ClubFriday, July 07Super Six: A1 vs B1, Harare Sports ClubSunday, July 09Final, Harare Sports Club

