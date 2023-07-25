ICC Ranking: Harmanpreet Kaur suffers loss, England star batsman Natalia Sciver-Brunt at number one

england vs australia And india vs bangladesh After the conclusion of the ODI series, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest rankings of women ODI players. Star England batsman Natalia Sciver-Brunt has become the number one batsman in the ICC rankings for the first time in her career following her stunning match-winning century in the final ODI against Australia at Taunton on 18 July. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has dropped two places to be at number 8 after scoring just 71 runs in three innings. However, the controversy that started regarding Harmanpreet is not the reason for this.

Bangladeshi players benefited

The last two ODIs of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team’s tour of Bangladesh were part of the ICC Women’s Championship. In this, Bangladesh players Fargana Haque and Nahida Akhtar performed brilliantly and reached new heights of career. Fargana Haque scored a brilliant 107 in the third and final game of the series and this helped the right-hander jump 11 places to reach 19th overall. He achieved the highest rating of his career with 565 rating points. The 30-year-old ODI batsman is the first woman from Bangladesh to break into the top 20 in the rankings. She surpassed the previous best performance achieved by Rumana Ahmed in February 2017, when the right-handed batsman was ranked 25th.

BCCI should take strict action against Harmanpreet Kaur, former Indian veteran Madan Lal said this

Brunt’s brilliant performance against Australia

England star Natalia Sciver-Brunt was in fine form for most part of the Ashes series against Australia. The right-handed batsman took his performance to a higher level in the ODI series, scoring 271 runs at an average of 135.50. This helped Siever-Brunt to move up one place and become the number one ODI batsman in the world, overtaking Australia’s opener Beth Mooney. The 30-year-old player achieved a career-high rating of 803 rating points.

Apparently she wasn’t already! @natsciver moves to the top of the ODI rankings! #⃣1⃣ pic.twitter.com/aCcCzhrkT2

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2023



ODI Batting Ranking



In the latest ODI batsmen rankings, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu is second only to Sciver-Brunt. While Mooney has dropped to third place, a number of England players have also made inroads into the 50-over side of the Ashes following a 2-1 series win. Captain Heather Knight moved up two places to 12th, while Danny Wyatt moved up three places to 18th. Ash Gardner was the biggest progresser from an Australian perspective as she moved up four places to 21st in the batsmen rankings, up three places to fifth in the bowlers’ rankings and two places to third in the all-rounders’ rankings.

England superstars reign at the Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone have taken the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings by storm More pic.twitter.com/SEzOeauDgq

— ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2023



ODI Bowling Ranking



Sophie Ecclestone remains at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers, while the England spinner has also moved up two places to 11th in the all-rounders’ list after another impressive performance for her country. The recent ODI series between Bangladesh and India, which ended in a 1-1 draw, saw some new heights. Veteran batsman Fargana Haque was rewarded in the latest rankings update when she became the first player from her country to score an ODI century during the thrilling series. Two Indian bowlers Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gaikwad are included in the top ten. Deepti remains at number nine in the bowling rankings with 607 points and Rajeshwari at number ten with 599 points. However, no female bowler from Bangladesh has been able to reach the top ten. Shabmin Ismail of South Africa is at number two and Jess Jonassen of Australia is at number three. Australia’s Megan Schutt and Ashley Gardner are at number three and fourth respectively.

ODI all-rounder ranking



Natalia Sciver-Brunt is also at number one in the latest ODI all-rounder rankings. He has secured 421 rating points. Haley Mathews of West Indies is at number two. India’s Deepti Sharma remains in the top ten and she is at number seven in the rankings. Nahida Akhtar got the most in the bowling rankings. The left-arm spinner has jumped five places to reach 19th position, the highest rank by any Bangladeshi woman in the list since Salma Khatoon reached 20th position with the ball in December last year.