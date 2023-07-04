ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Zimbabwe out of the race after losing to Scotland, Netherlands still hopeful

ICC ODI world cup Tuesday in the qualifiers Zimbabwe Got a big blow. Scotland defeated the hosts in a big upset. Defeat by 31 runs shattered Zimbabwe’s dream of playing the World Cup. The Sri Lankan team has already qualified for the World Cup. While one team from Scotland or Netherlands can qualify for the World Cup.

Zimbabwe tour ends

Zimbabwe’s team came into the Super Six after winning all four of their four matches in the group stage. The performance of the team was excellent even in the initial matches of the Super Six. The team won its three opening matches. But after the defeat to Sri Lanka, the performance of the Zimbabwe team went awry and Scotland also did not allow it to achieve the target of 235 on Tuesday. Even worse, the two-time world champion West Indies has been eliminated.

Zimbabwe could not score 235 runs

Talking about the match, after being invited to bat first, Scotland scored 234 runs in 50 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Mitchell Leges played a brilliant inning of 48 runs. Sean Williams took three wickets to prevent Scotland from scoring a big score, but Zimbabwe’s batting collapsed while chasing this small target. For Scotland, Matthew Cross scored 38 and Brandon McMullan scored 34 runs.

first strike first ball

Chasing the target of 235 runs, Zimbabwe got the first blow on the first ball. Opener Joylord Gumby got out on zero. After this the Scottish bowlers took wickets at regular intervals. From Zimbabwe, Ryan Burl handled the innings from one end. He scored 83 runs. But he could not avoid the defeat of his team. The entire Zimbabwe team was dismissed for 203 in 41.1 overs.