ICC World Cup 2023: There will be a gathering of cricket teams in Lucknow from October 10, so many matches will be held at Ekana Stadium

ICC World Cup 2023: The excitement of the cricket fans of Uttar Pradesh has increased ever since they heard that this time the ICC World Cup 2023 will also be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The schedule of World Cup 2023 has already been released. The biggest Mahakumbh of cricket will start from 5 October. The opening match of this Mahakumbh will be played between defending champion England and runner-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Team India will start its campaign in the tournament on October 8 against Australia in Chennai. On October 15, the team of India and Pakistan will be face to face.

Indian cricket team will reach Lucknow on October 25

From October 10, a gathering of international players will start in Lucknow. The Indian cricket team will reach Lucknow on 25 October for the Lucknow World Cup. On October 29, the Indian cricket team will compete with England at the Ekana Stadium. Australia vs South Africa on 13 October, Australia vs Sri Lanka on 16 October, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on 21 October, India vs England on 29 October, Netherlands vs Afghanistan on 3 November.

Schedule of World Cup matches to be played in Lucknow

13- October – Australia vs South Africa – Lucknow

16- October- Australia vs Qualifier-2 – Lucknow

22- October – Qualifier-1 vs Qualifier-2 – Lucknow

29- October – India vs England – Lucknow

03- October- Afghanistan vs Qualifier-1 – Lucknow

India and Pakistan team will be face to face

The match between India and Afghanistan will be played on October 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After this, in the third match in the World Cup, the Indian team will face Pakistan on 15 October. The great match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma’s team will take on the field against Bangladesh in their fourth match of the tournament. On October 19, the match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Pune.

World Cup 2023 will run for 46 days

The World Cup 2023 will run for 46 days, in which a total of 48 matches will be played. While 3 knockout matches will also be played in this. Whereas its first semi-final will be played in Mumbai and second in Kolkata. And the final will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad itself.

Lucknow will host the World Cup for the first time

5 matches of World Cup 2023 will be played at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This is the first time that Lucknow will host the World Cup. The first match of the tournament will be played between Australia and South Africa on October 13 at Ekana Stadium. At the same time, Team India will face England here on 29 October. In such a situation, this World Cup is going to be very special for the fans of UP.

Lucknow will host 37 matches after the ICC World Cup

In the Ekana Cricket Stadium, where five matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played. After this, Lucknow will host 37 women’s cricket matches. All these matches will be played at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Sports lovers are very excited about this. After five matches of ICC World Cup 2023, Lucknow has got the opportunity to host 37 matches of Senior Women’s Inter Zonal 20-20 and Women’s Under-23 ODI Cricket Trophy.

This will be the first time in the history of Lucknow, when it will host such a large number of cricket matches. This will help create a better environment for domestic cricket in Lucknow, while the younger generation will be more attracted towards cricket. Along with this, sports lovers will get a chance to watch many matches in the city. Till now, due to limited number of matches and expensive tickets, many sports lovers are not able to watch the matches in the stadium even if they want to.

Apart from this, some matches of Ranji Trophy are also likely to be held at Ekana Cricket Stadium. According to the BCCI’s domestic cricket schedule, the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Women’s 20-20 Cricket Tournament will be organized from November 24 to December 4 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

