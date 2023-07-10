ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket prices announced at Eden Gardens, five matches including semi-finals to be played

Kolkata : Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) The ICC said on Monday that the spectators will have to spend at least Rs 900 for the semi-final match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup to be held at Eden Gardens. India this year world cup is the host of. All the world matches will be played in 10 cities of India. This global tournament will start from October 5. Its final will be played on 19 November.

900 rupees will have to be spent to watch India’s match

According to the ticket rates issued by CAB today, the tickets for the World Cup match between India and South Africa and the semi-finals will be between Rs 900 (Upper Tier) to Rs 3000 (B, L block). The other tickets for these two matches will cost Rs 1500 (D, H Block) and Rs 2500 (C, K Block). Eden Gardens has hosted five World Cup matches and has a seating capacity of 63,500 spectators.

You can watch Bangladesh match for Rs 650

The lowest ticket for the match between Bangladesh and Netherlands will be Rs 650 (upper tier). Apart from this, other tickets will be of Rs 1000 (D and H Block) and Rs 1500 (B, C, K, L Block). Tickets for both Pakistan’s matches against England and Bangladesh will cost Rs 800 (Upper Tier), Rs 1200 (D, H Block), Rs 2000 (C, K Block) and Rs 2200 (B, L Block). All the matches will be played from 2 pm.

World Cup matches to be held at Eden Gardens



28 October – Netherlands v Bangladesh

31 October – Pakistan v Bangladesh

05 November – India vs South Africa

12 November – England v Pakistan

16 November – Second semi-final

india world cup 2023 schedule



India vs Australia – 8 October, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan – 11 October, Delhi

India vs Pakistan – 15 October, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh – 19 October, Pune

India vs New Zealand – 22 October, Dharamsala

India vs England – 29 October, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka – 2 November, Mumbai

India vs South Africa – 5 November, Kolkata

India v Netherlands – 11 November, Bengaluru