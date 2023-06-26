ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in space, you will be surprised to see the video

ICC men to be held in October this year ODI World Cup The trophy was unveiled. The funniest thing is that the trophy has been unveiled in space. The trophy was sent into space at an altitude of 1,20,000 feet from the ground and it was unveiled there. Later the trophy was lowered to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. BCCI Secretary Jai Shah Has shared a video of this on social media.

India is hosting the World Cup

This time India is hosting the ODI World Cup alone. On Tuesday, June 27, ICC and BCCI officials will announce the schedule of the World Cup in Mumbai. After this the World Cup trophy will travel to different countries. Sharing the video, Jai Shah wrote on Twitter, ‘A unique moment for the cricket world, when the CWC-23 trophy was unveiled in space. It is one of the first official sports trophies to be sent into space. In fact the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy tour in India got off to a great start.

Cricket unites the country

Shah said, ‘Cricket unites India and enthusiasm is increasing in the whole country. We look forward to hosting 10 of the best teams in the world for six weeks of heart-stopping cricket. This is a great opportunity for Trophy Tour fans to be a part of the event, wherever they are. The tour will showcase the trophy extensively across India in iconic locations, cities and landmarks.

An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the #CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India. @BCCI @ICC, pic.twitter.com/wNZU6ByRI5

The countdown to the World Cup has begun

Speaking on the launch of the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: ‘The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour marks an important milestone in the countdown to the biggest Cricket World Cup ever. Cricket has over a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get closer to this famous trophy. The Trophy Tour will begin in India on June 27. Will travel around the world and then return to the host country on 4 September.

Full schedule of the World Cup Trophy Tour



27 June – 14 July : India

July 15 – 16: New Zealand

17 – 18 July : Australia

19 – 21 July : Papua New Guinea

22 – 24 July : India

25 – 27 July : USA

28 – 30 July : West Indies

31 July – 4 August : Pakistan

August 5-6: Sri Lanka

7 – 9 August: Bangladesh

10 – 11 August: Kuwait

August 12-13: Bahrain

14 – 15 August : India

16 – 18 August : Italy

19 – 20 August : France

21 – 24 August: England

25 – 26 August : Malaysia

August 27-28: Uganda

29 – 30 August : Nigeria

31 August – 3 September : South Africa

From September 4: India