ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in space, you will be surprised to see the video

ICC men to be held in October this year ODI World Cup The trophy was unveiled. The funniest thing is that the trophy has been unveiled in space. The trophy was sent into space at an altitude of 1,20,000 feet from the ground and it was unveiled there. Later the trophy was lowered to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. BCCI Secretary Jai Shah Has shared a video of this on social media.
India is hosting the World Cup
This time India is hosting the ODI World Cup alone. On Tuesday, June 27, ICC and BCCI officials will announce the schedule of the World Cup in Mumbai. After this the World Cup trophy will travel to different countries. Sharing the video, Jai Shah wrote on Twitter, ‘A unique moment for the cricket world, when the CWC-23 trophy was unveiled in space. It is one of the first official sports trophies to be sent into space. In fact the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy tour in India got off to a great start.
Cricket unites the country
Shah said, ‘Cricket unites India and enthusiasm is increasing in the whole country. We look forward to hosting 10 of the best teams in the world for six weeks of heart-stopping cricket. This is a great opportunity for Trophy Tour fans to be a part of the event, wherever they are. The tour will showcase the trophy extensively across India in iconic locations, cities and landmarks.
An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the #CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India.
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2023
The countdown to the World Cup has begun
Speaking on the launch of the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: ‘The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour marks an important milestone in the countdown to the biggest Cricket World Cup ever. Cricket has over a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get closer to this famous trophy. The Trophy Tour will begin in India on June 27. Will travel around the world and then return to the host country on 4 September.
Full schedule of the World Cup Trophy Tour
27 June – 14 July : India
July 15 – 16: New Zealand
17 – 18 July : Australia
19 – 21 July : Papua New Guinea
22 – 24 July : India
25 – 27 July : USA
28 – 30 July : West Indies
31 July – 4 August : Pakistan
August 5-6: Sri Lanka
7 – 9 August: Bangladesh
10 – 11 August: Kuwait
August 12-13: Bahrain
14 – 15 August : India
16 – 18 August : Italy
19 – 20 August : France
21 – 24 August: England
25 – 26 August : Malaysia
August 27-28: Uganda
29 – 30 August : Nigeria
31 August – 3 September : South Africa
From September 4: India
