ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Zimbabwe one step away from qualification, beat Oman in a spectacular match

Sean Williams On the basis of his second consecutive century, Zimbabwe here on Thursday ICC World Cup Qualifier 14-run victory over Oman in the Super Six stage. With this win, the hosts have moved closer to the 50-over showpiece in India. In their first match here, Zimbabwe continued the form they had shown in Group A and got the better of Oman, with Williams continuing her impressive form. After winning four out of four matches in the group stage, the hosts now have six points in the Super Sixes.

Kashyap Prajapati scored a century from Oman

Oman fought hard with Kashyap Prajapati hitting a century, but could never quite maintain the momentum in their pursuit of 333. In five innings of the tournament, Williams scored three centuries and one 91. Williams’ brilliant 142 off 103 balls helped Zimbabwe post 332 for seven when asked to bat first. Williams came to the crease after captain Craig Ervine (21) was bowled by Kalimulla (1/39).

Zimbabwe scored 332 runs

With the immediate dismissal of Joylord Gumby (25), Zimbabwe’s score was reduced to 48 runs for two wickets. Williams kept the hopes alive by sharing a 64-run partnership with Wesley Madhevere (23). Later, he laid the foundation for a huge score by adding 112 runs for the fourth wicket with Sikandar Raza (42). Zimbabwe were looking in a good position at 276 for six with five overs remaining. Some big hits by Luke Jongwe took him to even bigger scores. Jongwe scored an unbeaten 43 off 28 balls.

Oman lost by 14 runs

Chasing the target of 333, Oman Kashyap could not reach the target despite Prajapati’s century. Kashyap added 83 runs with Aqib Ilyas. Raza had Aqib caught for 45, before a 44-run partnership with Zeeshan Maqsood ended when the captain was forced to retire hurt due to a hamstring injury. It looked like Kashyap might end the match, but a brilliant catch by Raza ended his innings of 103 off 97 balls.