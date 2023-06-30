ICC World Cup Qualifier: Dilshan Madushanka replaces Dushmantha Chameera in Sri Lankan squad

Dubai, 30 June (Hindustan Times). The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 has approved the Sri Lankan squad as a replacement for injured player Dusmantha Chameera.

In the Sri Lankan team, Dilshan Madushanka has replaced Dushmantha Chameera, who was ruled out due to injury in the first training session of the event. Explain that the replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player is officially included in the team.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Chris Tetley, (ICC Head of Events), Sarah Edgar (ICC Representative), Hamilton Masakadza, (Host Tournament Director), Dirk Viljoen, (Host Nominee), Pommie Mbangwa (Independent ); Natalie Germanos (Independent) and Gurjit Singh, (Management Committee Affairs).