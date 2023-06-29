ICC World Cup Qualifier: Kevin Sinclair replaces Yannick Kariya in West Indies squad

Dubai, 29 June (HS). The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 has approved the West Indies squad as a replacement for injured player Yannick Kariya.

In the West Indies squad, Kevin Sinclair has replaced Yannick Kariya, who was ruled out with a nose injury in the first training session of the event. Sinclair will arrive in Harare on June 29 ahead of West Indies’ next match against Scotland on July 1.

Explain that the replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player is officially included in the team.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Chris Tetley, (ICC Head of Events), Sarah Edgar (ICC Representative), Hamilton Masakadza, (Host Tournament Director), Dirk Viljoen, (Host Nominee), Pommie Mbangwa (Independent ); Natalie Germanos (Independent) and Gurjit Singh, (Management Committee Affairs).