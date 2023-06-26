ICC World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands beat West Indies in Super Over, Logan Van Beek single-handedly won the match

All-rounder Logan van Beek’s superb Super Over performance helped Netherlands beat West Indies in the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier here on Monday. This is the second consecutive defeat of West Indies. The Christchurch-born Van Beek, after scoring 30 runs in the Super Over, hitting three sixes and three fours, also held the ball and allowed West Indies to score just eight runs.

Netherlands enter Super Six stage

With this win, the team finished second in Group A and will go into the Super Six stage with two points. West Indies, batting first, scored 374 for six wickets thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 104 runs. Openers Brendan King (76 runs) and Johnson Charles (54 runs) also scored half-centuries. In response, Netherlands shared a 143-run partnership with Teja Nidamanuru (111) and captain Scott Edwards (67).

World Cup Qualifiers: These 4 teams were out of the World Cup race, now there will be a Super-6 battle between these teams

Netherlands won in super over

Netherlands tied the match by scoring 374 runs for nine wickets and then won the super over. In another match, with the help of 174 runs from Sean Williams, Zimbabwe defeated America by 304 runs and registered their fourth consecutive win. Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 408 runs for six wickets, which is the team’s highest score in One Day International cricket.

Zimbabwe beat America

In response, the US team was bundled out for 104 runs in 25.1 overs in front of the sharp bowling of Sikandar Raza (2/15) and Richard Ngarwa (2/25). Three batsmen of the team were also run out. Thus Zimbabwe won the match.