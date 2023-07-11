Identification of all 12 dead in Pratapgarh road accident, financial assistance of two lakh rupees

Pratapgarh, July 11 (HS). There was a collision between an LPG tanker and an auto full of passengers on Monday in Leelapur police station area. Twelve people died in this accident, while four people were seriously injured. Police on Tuesday after identifying all the dead bodies have been handed over to their families.

Expressing condolences on the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

District Magistrate Prakash Chandra Srivastava said that among those who died in the accident, auto driver Satish Gautam (26), his father Radheshyam (55), mother Anju Gautam (50), a resident of Bhairopur, besides Dhansari of Jethwara, sitting in the auto. Resident Neeraj Pandey (20), his niece Gauri Mishra (09), Sheetla Prasad (51), Harikesh Srivastava (55), Mohd. Rais (45), Gulshan Bano (40), Mohd. Raees’ wife, Shahnaz Jahan (33), his sister Ayesha Asad (27) and Ramesh Saroj (28). The injured include Vimla Devi, Iqbal Bahadur Singh, Satish Kumar Tiwari and Anubhav Mishra.