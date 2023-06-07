Idols will be consecrated in Ram temple in coming December-January: Champat Rai

Ballia, 07 June (Hindustan Times). The Ram temple being built in Ayodhya is a symbol of respect for the country. It has not been decided yet who will inaugurate the Ram temple. The consecration of the idols in this grand temple will take place in the coming December-January according to the auspicious time. These things were said by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Central Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday. He was addressing the 10-day training class of VHP’s Kashi and Goraksh province here.

Champat Rai said that this is the construction of that temple which was destroyed by the foreign invaders considering the Indian forces as weak. In the year 1528, a foreign invader had come, who had done the work of hurting the soul of the country by breaking the temple. He said that Lord Ram resides in the soul of this country. That’s why the construction of this temple is the construction of the honor of the nation. This is not an ordinary temple.

Talking to reporters after the program, Champat Rai said that Ayodhya will be filled with people after the inauguration of the Ram temple. There will be no place to keep mole there. People will come from all over the world, but foreigners should come after thinking carefully. Hindus will also be called from Pakistan. On the question related to Kashi and Mathura after the construction of Ram temple, Champat Rai said that we are a responsible organization. One will take the next step only after completing one task. By the way, everyone has a free hand in the society.

VHP Vice President Champat Rai said that the Ram temple is being built very grand. It is three storeyed. There are 392 pillars. The length is about three hundred and fifty feet and the width is 250 feet. The height of the spire of the sanctum sanctorum is 161 feet. It is being built on a platform about 21 feet high from the ground. There is no iron in it. Copper is being used to join the stones. This is not a brick and mortar job. The pillars, beams and roof are all of stone. These stones are light pink in colour. White colored stones of Makrana of Rajasthan have been installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Ramlala’s child form is taken from Valmiki Ramayana

Champat Rai said that the form of five years of Ramlala has been taken from the incidents described in Valmiki Ramayana. Lord Rama was an incarnation of Vishnu. On this basis, the five-year-old form of Ram is being made. Apart from the idol of Ram, a temple of the Sun God will also be built around it. The temple of Bhagwati, Ganapati and Shankar ji will also be built. Temples of Annapurna and Hanumanji are also being built. Not only this, statues of Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya Muni, Nishadraj, Sabri, Ahilya and Jatayu will also be made.