IED explosion again in Jharkhand, couple went to pick kendu leaves, husband died

Once again in Jharkhand IED blast It is done. A couple got caught in it. The husband died, while the wife was injured. However, the wife’s life has been saved. The incident took place in West Singhbhum district. Innocent villagers are continuously losing their lives due to the IED (Improvised Explosive Device) planted by Naxalites in the forests of West Singhbhum.

Naxalites have laid pressure bombs in Luiya forest

On Wednesday also located in Tonto of Kolhan forest area luia jungle A villager named Kande Laguri (50) died after being hit by an IED (pressure bomb). The incident took place around 2 pm. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that Kande, a resident of Luiya village, had gone to the forest to pluck kendu leaves with his wife Visangi Laguri.

Kande died on the spot

While returning, Kande’s foot fell on the IED (bomb) laid by the Naxalites, which exploded. He died on the spot. Wife’s life was saved. The wife went to the village and informed the family members. The villagers brought the dead body home, due to lack of mobile network in the village, the police was informed on Thursday.

Police and CRPF took the dead body to Sadar Hospital

On getting the information, the district police and CRPF took the dead body to the Sadar Hospital with the help of the villagers. After the postmortem here, the dead body was handed over to the relatives. The SP has expressed deep condolences on the death of the villager.

Campaign against Naxalites will continue: SP

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told that the campaign against Naxalites will continue in Kolhan. To harm the security forces, Naxalites have planted IED, due to which the villagers are dying. This is a cowardly act. Jharkhand Police is always ready to serve the public. Intensive campaign will continue for the safety of the villagers.

So far nine villagers have died

So far 9 villagers have died and the same number of people have been injured due to the IED planted by the Naxalites in the forest. Apart from this, more than a dozen security force personnel have also been injured due to its grip.

