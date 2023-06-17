If Aadhaar is not linked with PAN, then you can do this work with a fine of Rs 1000, know how

Pan-Aadhaar Link: It has been made mandatory to link PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar in India. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar was set by the government as March 31, 2022, which was later extended till March 31, 2023 with a fee of Rs 1,000. The last date has once again been extended to June 30, 2023, for linking PAN with Aadhaar by the government. Now till this date any person can link PAN with Aadhaar by paying a fine of Rs 1000. Come, let us know what are the documents required to link Aadhaar with PAN and what will you have to do?

Payment of fine will have to be made through banks

To link PAN with Aadhaar, you will have to pay the fine amount through banks. For this, the government has authorized some banks in the country. Banks that have been authorized for this include Axis Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

How to make payment if you have accounts with authorized banks

Now if you have an account with any of the banks authorized by the government, then the following steps have to be taken to pay the fine amount for linking PAN with Aadhaar.

First of all, go to the official portal of Income Tax Department and click on Link Aadhaar from the Quick Links section.

Enter PAN and Aadhaar number and click on Validate.

Verify using the OTP received and click on Proceed on the Income Tax tile.

Select AY 2023-24 and Payment Type as Other Receipts (500) and click on Continue.

For other box the amount of Rs.1000 will be pre-filled and click on continue.

Select the mode of payment on the next page, which will redirect to the authorized bank’s website.

Complete the payment to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

What to do if you do not have an account with an authorized bank

Now if you do not have an account with the banks authorized by the government, then the following steps have to be taken to pay the fine amount for linking PAN with Aadhaar.

Go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department.

On the website, navigate to the e-pay tax page.

Now look for the hyperlink ‘Click here to go to NSDL (Proteon) tax payment page of other banks’ and click on it. It will redirect you to NSDL portal.

Click on ‘Proceed’ under Challan Number/ITNS 280 on the NSDL portal.

Select (0021) Income Tax (Other than Companies) under the section ‘Tax Applicable (Major Head)’.

In the Payment Type (Minor Head) section, select (500) Other Receipts.

Select Assessment Year as 2023-24 and provide any other mandatory details as required.

Click on ‘Proceed’ to proceed with the linking process.