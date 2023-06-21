If BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, farmers will get free electricity, free sand for domestic work: Randhir Singh

in Jharkhand B J P If the government is formed, the farmers will get free electricity. Sand will also be made free for domestic work. Sarath MLA Randhir Singh has announced this in a conference. In fact, Sarath Vidhansabha level beneficiary conference was organized in Auditorium Hall located in Saharjori, Chitra, in which hundreds of workers from Sarath Vidhansabha constituency participated. In the conference, MLA Randhir Singh said that many programs are being organized on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Modi. He said that in nine years, there are lakhs of beneficiaries, who have got the benefit of the schemes of the Modi government.

targeted the state government

The MLA said that there should be benefits of rice received from PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Yojana or Rs.1 kg. Beneficiaries have benefited a lot. He said that it is the achievement of PM Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure that after taking information from the people who came to the conference, he told that 99 percent people have got the benefits of the schemes. At the same time, the MLA said that the state government has done the job of cheating the innocent people.

Farmers will get free electricity – Randhir Singh

The MLA said that fine was collected from the farmers in the name of giving free electricity to the people. Said that if the BJP government is formed in the state, the farmers of the state will get free electricity. At the same time, sand will also be made free for domestic works. Informed that the names of all the farmers have been removed from the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana. Their names will be added as soon as the BJP government is formed. Appealed to the people present in the conference to strengthen the BJP’s hand in the Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections. District General Secretary Pankaj Singh Bhadauria, MLA representative Mahendra Prasad Rana, Parmanand Thakur, Debu Poddar and others presented their views. There were many party workers of the area on the occasion.

