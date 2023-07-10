If children suddenly get scared while sleeping, then keep these things under the pillow, you will get rid of these problems too.

Vastu Tips: Many such things have been emphasized in Vastu Shastra, which help a person to get success in life and by adopting these rules and things, a person gets the benefit of physical and mental health as well as by following these rules The person gets positive energy. Transmits in the life of a person. According to Vastu Shastra, it has been told that if you keep these things on your pillow while sleeping at night, then the good fortune of the person starts increasing. Let’s know about these things –

place iron

According to Vastu Shastra, it has been told that if you or your children suddenly get a flash of light while sleeping or if you suddenly get scared while sleeping, then you can keep knife or scissors or any iron thing like this under your pillow. By doing this you get rid of this problem.

keep a glass of milk by your head

According to Vastu Shastra, it has been told that before going to sleep on Sunday, keep a glass of milk on the head and wake up in the morning and after retiring from daily work, offer this milk to an acacia tree. By taking regular measures till Sunday, one can get rid of money related problems.

garlic cloves

According to Vastu and astrology, garlic is also considered a symbol of good luck. If you sleep by keeping garlic buds under your pillow, then by doing this positive energy circulates around you and you also get good sleep and many more. Not only this, you can also sleep by keeping garlic buds in your pocket.

green cardamom

It has been told in Vastu Shastra that if a person has trouble sleeping at night or has trouble sleeping due to bad dreams, then you can sleep by keeping green cardamom under your pillow. Doing this helps a person to get deep sleep.