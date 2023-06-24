'If Congress doesn't support...', AAP threatens ordinance ahead of opposition meeting

Opposition meeting: A special meeting of the opposition parties trying to unite and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections has been called by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna today. Many types of strategies will be made in this meeting. This meeting is being described as the Mahajutan of the opposition parties. Meanwhile, news has come that Delhi CM and AAP’s National Co-ordinator Arvind Kejriwal can raise the issue of the Centre’s ordinance during this meeting. If media reports are to be believed, AAP has threatened that if the Congress does not give assurance of opposing the ordinance brought in Delhi, then it will not participate in this meeting being held in Patna.

Biggest meeting of opposition



The meeting of 18 opposition parties in Patna is one of the biggest in recent years, and is especially important with about nine months before the next general election. Nevertheless, the negotiations are unlikely to be dominated by framework or regional arrangements and alignments or the so-called Common Minimum Programme. Leaders who attended the meeting told that the recent ordinance of the central government on the control of bureaucrats in Delhi could have a long-term impact on the proceedings with the possibility of a clash between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

all decisions by majority vote

The leaders, on the condition of anonymity, said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who wants the opposition to unite against the ordinance, may object if the Congress remains non-committal. Due to this, the possibility of opposition unity may end even before it emerges. The ordinance, promulgated by President Draupadi Murmu on May 20, was brought in to nullify a Supreme Court order that had empowered the elected Delhi government led by Kejriwal to make laws and regulate services in the national capital. An administrative authority consisting of the CM and two bureaucrats was established in the ordinance and it was said that all decisions could be taken by majority.

Many opposition parties supported Kejriwal

For information, let us tell you that many opposition parties have supported Kejriwal, while in Delhi, Punjab and other states, AAP’s arch rival Congress has kept silence. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi (both will attend the opposition meeting) have not met the Delhi CM despite seeking an appointment. It may be difficult for them not to do so today.

information from reliable sources



Reacting to media reports speculating about AAP walking out of the meeting, party’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “I am not aware of the opposition’s walkout plan, but we will be attending the top leadership meeting.” Will take and this walkout will be their decision. We have come to know from reliable sources that there is an understanding between BJP and Congress that Congress will support BJP and when this unconstitutional ordinance is brought in Rajya Sabha, Congress will walk out. Anyway, I am unable to understand why Congress is taking so long to take a stand on an ordinance which is clearly unconstitutional.