February 22, 2023, 09:39 – BLiTZ – News

The Russian Federation very intelligibly explained its irreconcilable position on fictitious treaties on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. This was stated by the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from Sevastopol Dmitry Belik, writes RIA Novosti.

The politician recalled that the head of state, Vladimir Putin, not in vain stressed that all nuclear tests by the North Atlantic Alliance and America would not go unanswered by the Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosatom. Moscow no longer plans to adhere to illusory and clearly ineffective agreements regarding nuclear weapons, the parliamentarian noted.

The MP also said that the use of Western long-range missiles, which can attack within a radius of up to 100 km, automatically means a reduction in the territory of Ukraine by 150 km. “If they give it 200 kilometers, then Ukraine will have nowhere to shrink. This will be done, no doubt. Today, there is no Ukraine as such, it is a buffer zone between us and the aggressive NATO bloc,” the politician summed up.

As previously reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at Donetsk with NATO weapons. The Ukrainian security forces fired from artillery pieces of 155 mm caliber, three rounds were fired in total.

