If minors drive a car in Bihar, parents will be punished, now they will have to pay this much fine

In Bihar, the transport department and the traffic police will make people aware in the districts that parents should not give vehicles to minors, so that the number of minors getting injured and dying in road accidents can be completely stopped. According to the statistics of the department, the number of minors who died in road accidents in 2022 was 130 and those injured were more than 120. At the same time, in 2021, the number of injured was 125 and more than 200. After reviewing the recent deaths of minors in road accidents, the Transport Department has decided to run an awareness campaign.

There will be strictness in the districts on the driving of minors

Those who violate the traffic rules will now be stricter than ever before. Violation of other types of traffic rules including helmet, seatbelt, under age driving, driving without license, speeding-racing, dangerous driving will have to pay many times more fine than before. At the same time, there will be special vigilance of transport and traffic police on minor drivers.

If caught, a fine of 25 thousand will be imposed

According to the information received from the Transport Department, if minors are caught driving, then the parents will also be guilty and they will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. A case will be registered under the Juvenile Justice Act for driving the vehicle and the registration of the motor vehicle will also be cancelled. Also, the parents will be called to the police station. Only after that the child will be released.

Monitoring will increase on bikers, speeding vehicles will be fined

In many other cities including Patna, there are many such biker gangs in which the number of minor children is more. To catch the children belonging to these biker gangs, a special campaign will be launched in all the districts, so that the children can be caught. Special mobile teams will be formed at the department level, which will patrol all the cities and all the highways and catch the speeding vehicles.

