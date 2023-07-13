‘If Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan, be ready for terrorist attack like 26/11’, threatens Mumbai Police

Pakistani woman approaches Indian youth playing online video game PUBG Seema Haider This time in the headlines. The love story of Seema, a mother of four children, and her lover Sachin has become famous not only in the country but also abroad. Seema has made it clear that she does not want to return to Pakistan. Here, the Mumbai Police has received threats over the phone regarding the border matter.

26/11 attack threat

An unknown person called the Mumbai traffic police control room on Thursday and threatened to carry out an attack similar to the 26/11 attack. According to the Mumbai Police, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a threat call on Wednesday in which the caller threatened the police to be prepared for a 26/11-like terrorist attack if Seema Haider did not return to Pakistan. After receiving the threat, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has started investigating.

Seema and lover Seema living together after court order

Pakistani woman Seema Ghulam Haider and her Indian lover Sachin Meena were arrested by the Delhi Police and sent to jail. However, both were later released from jail. The court also ordered that till the trial of the case is going on, Seema will not change her residence and will stay with Sachin.

Explainer: Seema Haider, a woman who fled from Pakistan, can get Indian citizenship! Know what is the provision?

Who is Seema Haider and how did she reach India

Seema Haider (30) is a resident of Sindh province of Pakistan, who was living in Karachi after her marriage in 2014. Seema and Sachin came in contact with each other in 2019 through the online video game PubG. After that Seema illegally entered India via Nepal and reached Delhi with her boyfriend Sachin (22). In March this year, Sachin and Seema met in Kathmandu, Nepal, where they lived together for seven days and got married secretly. After this Seema went back to Pakistan and Sachin returned to India. According to the police, Seema, who claimed to have a rift with her husband, returned home to Karachi and sold a plot for PKR 1.2 million and arranged visas and plane tickets to Nepal for herself and her children.

Seema Haider does not want to return to Pakistan

Pakistani woman Seema Haider does not want to return to her country. When she was asked about this, she said, I would rather give my life than return to Pakistan. Even Sachin cannot live without me. Seema said that she would accept Hinduism. Seema said that she does not want to live with her husband. Citing local laws, Seema claimed that her life would be in danger if she went to Pakistan. Sachin, who works at a grocery shop, said that he too wanted to live in Greater Noida only with Seema and her children. Both said they would contact lawyers to find a way to stay in India legally. Sachin said that he will soon take a dip in the holy river Ganges to start his new journey.

Pakistani husband pleads with Indian government to send Seema back

Ghulam Haider Zakharani, the husband of Pakistani woman Seema, who went from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia to earn money, has requested the Government of India through the media to send his wife back to Pakistan. In a video message from Saudi Arabia, Zakhrani has requested the Indian government to help him reunite with his wife. He said that he came to know through Indian media that his wife and children were living in Greater Noida.