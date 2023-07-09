‘If voted for BJP-Congress, there will be shocks of power cut’, Arvind Kejriwal taunts about electricity

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal While addressing the people in Chandigarh, he fiercely attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress on Sunday. Kejriwal said, if you vote for both the parties, there will be a power cut.

Can anyone name Congress or BJP ruled state where electricity is available 24 hours: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the people said, can anyone name the Congress or BJP ruled state where electricity is available 24 hours? He further said, in the last 75 years, the Congress did not provide 24-hour electricity in any state. If you vote for any of them, there will be only power cut and your entire savings will end up paying the electricity bill.

Kejriwal said- AAP is the only option if electricity is free

Arvind Kejriwal Appealing to the people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, he said, “We are not asking for votes for ourselves.” We are talking about you. If you want 24 hours electricity and want free electricity, then you have only one option Aam Aadmi Party.

Arvind Kejriwal said, Center does not have any concrete plan to improve law and order in Delhi

"#WATCH , Chandigarh: "Can anybody name a state ruled by Congress or BJP where 24 hours electricity is available?… If you vote for either of them, there will be only power cuts & your entire savings will be finished by paying the electricity bill…": AAP Convener and Delhi CM… pic.twitter.com/4WdBxoksl7

Arvind Kejriwal sought Congress’s support against the ordinance

It is known that on the issue of the central government’s ordinance on Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had toured the country in the past and gathered the support of the opposition parties. He had also met many senior leaders regarding this issue. In which he also got the support of many parties. However, he is disappointed with the Congress. Kejriwal had sought time to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to express their support against the ordinance. But till now they have neither been given time to meet nor have they received assurance of support.

Opposition unity may get a blow

In Patna, the capital of Bihar, several opposition parties of the country, including the Congress, had gathered on one platform. In which a plan was made to unite to defeat Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Many veteran leaders of Aam Aadmi Party including Arvind Kejriwal were also present in that meeting. However, on the condition of supporting the ordinance, AAP had returned to Delhi in the middle of the meeting, talking about joining the opposition unity. Since then, speculations have also started regarding the break in the opposition unity.