If you also keep this plant in the house, then be careful! one mistake will make you broke

Vastu Tips: We all know this very well that trees and plants have been given a lot of importance in the scriptures. It is said that positive energy is transmitted by planting trees and plants in the house, that is why some people keep trees and plants for the decoration of their homes, but do you know that in Vastu Shastra there is a need to keep trees and plants. Some rules are mentioned and plants in the house. If these rules are not taken care of, then it does not take time for the happiness of your house to end. Let us tell you that in Vastu Shastra, bamboo plant is considered a very lucky plant. Which brings happiness and prosperity to your home. If there is a bamboo plant in your house too, then you must take care of the rules related to it, let us know about these rules in detail –

Do not keep these plants in this direction

According to Vastu Shastra, it has been told that bamboo plants should never be planted in the south-west direction even by mistake. Let us tell you that planting auspicious plants like basil and bamboo in this direction is prohibited. According to Vastu, it is considered auspicious to plant bamboo plants in East and West or North West direction.

dry bamboo plant sign of bad luck

According to Vastu Shastra, the bamboo plant should never be allowed to dry up. Because a dry bamboo plant indicates bad luck, so try to always keep the roots of this plant wet with water.

Do not allow dirt to accumulate on the leaves

According to Vastu Shastra, dirt should never be allowed to accumulate on the leaves of the bamboo plant, so the leaves of the bamboo plant should be kept clean from time to time.

Do not keep the plant in an unholy place

According to Vastu Shastra, one should never commit the mistake of keeping a bamboo plant in an unholy place. Bamboo plant can be placed in the center of the dining table or even in the bedroom, it brings happiness, peace and sweetness in your relationship.

can be the cause of bad luck

While planting bamboo plant, keep in mind that in which pot you have kept this plant, keep in mind that if this plant has grown from that pot, then you can immediately transfer this plant to another pot. Wear it otherwise it may cause bad luck in your house.