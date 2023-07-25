If you are fond of watching Web Series, then watch these 5 popular web series on OTT, which got the highest rating on IMDb

IMDb Best Web Series: Nowadays there is a craze for web series, whoever likes to watch different types of series. Some like suspense thriller, while some search for comedy, romantic or horror series. Although there are many people who like to see all the forms. From time to time IMDb also releases a list, in which it tells about popular web series and movies.

Let’s know which web series is famous, which has got the highest rating and if you haven’t seen it till now, then definitely watch it. Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man and Aspirants are on top among the most popular Indian web series from IMDb. The list includes web series from 12 platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, G5, Sony Liv, MX Player, Voot and Jio Cinema. You will also get to watch some series for free, so see the list without delay.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s popular web series Farzi has got top rating on IMDb. Hindi and South film stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi made their OTT debut with this web series. The story of the series is the story of middle class boy Sunny (Shahid Kapoor). He is an amazing sketch artist, he is living by making exact copies of famous painters’ paintings. He lives with his maternal grandfather (Amol Palekar) and his friend Firoz (Bhuvan Arora). He has spent his life in poverty since childhood. Which he always complains about. As the story progresses, the circumstances become such that he has to do something wrong. When the wrong step taken under compulsion turns into greed. He doesn’t even know it. This greed of Sunny makes him involved in crime of international level. He doesn’t even regret it, because his dream is to become a very rich man. Will he have to pay a heavy price for his greed? For this you will have to watch the series. You can watch this series for free on Jio Cinema today.

The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer series The Night Manager has got 8.0 rating on IMD. You can watch it comfortably on Amazon Prime Video. ‘The Night Manager’ starts from where it was left. If you haven’t seen the first four episodes and are straightaway aiming for the fifth, you will miss out. About the story, Aditya Roy Kapur (who played the character of Shaan) now has a new name Abhimanyu Mathur, Shelly Roongta (Anil Kapoor) has decided to change his life. The story begins with Safina, the wife of a businessman, who wants to go to her country India. But because of her husband, she has been imprisoned in a hotel room. As the series progresses, new twists emerge one by one.

If you haven't been able to watch this film in theaters by paying money..then enjoy with family on OTT, you will get entertainment

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is the official remake of the American web series Ray Donovan, in which Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati have won everyone’s heart with their strong acting. This is a web series about the Naidu family, their internal tussles, all the fuss around them and how big politics keeps them apart. The first two episodes serve as character introductions to the members of the Rana Naidu family – his wife Naina (Surveen Chawla), a former Telugu cinema actress before marrying Rana and coming to Mumbai, and their children Ani (Madhav Dhingra) and Nitya (Afra Saeed). Rana’s elder brother Tej, a stunt choreographer (Sushant Singh), and younger brother Jaffa (Abhishek Banerjee) are both battling difficult childhood wounds. There is some similarity in the family until the father, Naga Naidu (Venkatesh), walks out of Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda jail and comes to Mumbai. You can watch this web series on Netflix today.

Jubilee

The word jubilee was used in Indian cinema during the bygone era. Director Vikramaditya Motwane has brought alive the golden era of Indian cinema with his series Jubilee. The story of this series is half reality and half fiction. In this story of cinematic liberty, this is the story of Lab Assistant Binod Kumar (Aparshakti Khurana). He has his own ambitions, he wants to see himself as Madan Kumar, the next superstar of Roy Talkies. For this, he does not hesitate to do tricks and tricks, but he is also loyal to Roy Talkies owner Shrikant Roy (Prosenjit). Meanwhile, Roy informs her about the affair between his actress wife Sumitra Devi (Aditi) and Roy Talkies’ next superstar Madan Kumar (Nandish Sandhu) and informs that both of them are about to leave the country. Binod Kumar gets the responsibility of bringing them back from Lucknow to Mumbai, Binod is able to bring only Sumitra back and the situation becomes such that Roy makes Binod the next Madan Kumar of Roy Talkies. It has got 8.2 rating on IMD. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch this popular web series and movies of Pankaj Tripathi on OTT without any cost, you will get double entertainment with action

Roar

Sonakshi Sinha has debuted on the OTT platform with the Roar web series. It has got a 7.6 rating on IMD and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The Roar proceeds with a sequence of almost intolerable political import. A troubled looking man arrives at the Mandawa police station to inquire about his missing sister. The male and upper-caste policemen—except for sub-inspector Anjali Bhati (Sonakshi Sinha)—ignore her pleas, saying that the girl had eloped of her own accord and they can’t do much. Dahad is not telling the story of Rajasthan on Prime Video. It is telling the story of India, where real and complex crimes against women garner attention by spreading false concerns and politically motivated fear. Later, it is further revealed that a serial killer is roaming around, who kills girls by trapping them in the trap of love, but the murder is such that it looks like a suicide. As the episode progresses, Anjali’s needle of suspicion rises to Anand (Vijay Verma), but he has no proof. Will Anjali be able to collect the necessary evidence as to why Anand killed these girls?

Asur 2

You can watch Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti’s Asur 2 for free on JioCinema Show. It has got the best ranking from IMD. The crime starrer series, has been watched by about 19.3 million people so far. Like the previous part, each episode in Season 2 begins with uncovering a part of Shubh’s past, following which DJ and Nikhil try to save the world from Asura’s chaos. As expected, Shubh is one step ahead of the CBI team. After killing Lolark Dubey (Sharib Hashmi), Rasool (Amay Wagh) fabricates a story and gets away with it, but, not without raising suspicions with very precise explanations and details. This dialogue became very famous, in which it is heard, ‘When everyone meets in front of everyone, then the web of lies has been woven with a lot of effort’. But the question remains. Is he the Asura or is there another face behind the Bali mask that haunts the tales of Kali vs Kalki?

Latest news (Taaza Khabar)

The audience liked the latest news of famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. In this series, he has gone beyond his Bibi Ki Vines avatar, and has shown his acting prowess in a full-fledged series. In the latest news, life takes an unexpected turn for a Mumbai chawl-dweller who manages public toilets for pay. A good deed and the resulting miracle give the young man the power to see the immediate future and manipulate his own destiny and that of the woman he loves. The six-episode Hotstar special show directed by Himank Gaur, who also directed Bhuvan Bam’s YouTube series Dhindora, is a comedy-drama that follows a story involving a poor boy, Vasant “Vasya” Gavde, who seeks a better life for himself, his mother, his girlfriend and his friends, as he struggles to rise above. Prominent members of the cast, including Shriya Pilgaonkar as sex worker Madhu, Shilpa Shukla as brothel madam Reshma and J.D. Chakraborty, who are included, do the job competently without enlivening a dull show anywhere, which moves along completely predictable lines.

Want to make weekend funny… then watch these new web series and movies on OTT for free now jio cinema